Eaton Vance Management Has $2.82 Million Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,783 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,351 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,080,000 after buying an additional 138,139 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $1,332,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 296,632 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $33,783,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC now owns 214,991 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $24,485,000 after buying an additional 124,846 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $145.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.52 and a 200-day moving average of $119.90. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $169.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total transaction of $1,614,443.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 137,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,446,479.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.