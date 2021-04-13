Eaton Vance Management Raises Stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,803,000. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 7,530,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,480,000 after purchasing an additional 931,020 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,791,000 after purchasing an additional 290,287 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,577,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,045 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,375,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206,484 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ON. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Truist raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $42.40 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 86.53, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $2,798,245.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,583.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $39,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,924 shares in the company, valued at $5,257,856.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.