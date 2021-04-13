EDC Blockchain Price Reaches $0.0261 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 13th. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $274,088.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,889.65 or 0.99907466 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00035526 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00009885 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.21 or 0.00129004 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001219 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006093 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

