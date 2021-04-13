Edenbrook Capital, Llc Purchases 100,000 Shares of Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Stock

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

MCHX traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.91. 57,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,058. Marchex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.47. The company has a market cap of $115.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.85.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 31.65% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCHX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Marchex from $3.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Marchex in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Marchex by 416.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 61,789 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Marchex in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Marchex in the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

