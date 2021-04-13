EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Short Interest Up 4,806.3% in March

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, an increase of 4,806.3% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Shares of EDRVF stock opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.55. EDP Renováveis has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $30.10.

EDRVF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on EDP Renováveis in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded EDP Renováveis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About EDP Renováveis

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

