Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EW. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 202,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after acquiring an additional 38,676 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,084,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,916,000 after buying an additional 124,961 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 67,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after buying an additional 11,614 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

Shares of EW traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.10. 21,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,672,278. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.71. The company has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $66.23 and a 1-year high of $92.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,907. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $5,998,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,462,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 400,710 shares of company stock valued at $33,935,028. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

