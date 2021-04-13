EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Acquires Shares of 2,443 ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOBL. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $87.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.75. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

