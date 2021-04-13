EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Boosts Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Centene were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNC. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho started coverage on Centene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.65.

CNC opened at $62.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.47. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

