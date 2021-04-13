EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $783,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 26,082.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,949,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,881,000 after buying an additional 3,934,782 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $125,310,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,284.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 759,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,762,000 after purchasing an additional 704,807 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,103,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,447,000 after purchasing an additional 505,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 445,567 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $64.89 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.30 and a fifty-two week high of $65.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.31.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

