EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Increases Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. High Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $139,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 25,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $862.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $753.74.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $779.26 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $488.00 and a 1-year high of $826.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $734.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $750.18. The company has a market capitalization of $92.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.75, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,568.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total value of $8,398,782.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.