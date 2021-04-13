EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 486 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,323 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.66.

NYSE:MCD opened at $230.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.39. The stock has a market cap of $172.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $167.85 and a 1-year high of $232.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

