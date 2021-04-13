E&G Advisors LP Buys 210 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $2,981,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 90,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 22,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 122,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,418,000 after buying an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Argus boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $96.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.02 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.88 and its 200-day moving average is $87.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

