E&G Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

E&G Advisors LP raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $524.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $475.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $187.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $455.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $472.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $309.18 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

