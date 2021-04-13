E&G Advisors LP Takes $211,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

NYSE KO opened at $53.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.41 and its 200 day moving average is $51.10. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

