Elamachain (ELAMA) Hits Market Capitalization of $22.62 Million

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One Elamachain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elamachain has a total market cap of $22.62 million and $8.05 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elamachain has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00053228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00019165 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.52 or 0.00083885 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $392.35 or 0.00626669 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00032634 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00038063 BTC.

Elamachain Coin Profile

ELAMA is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 741,721,125 coins. Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain. Elamachain’s official website is www.elamachain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Elamachain Coin Trading

