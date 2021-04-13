Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $161.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.43% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Elbit Systems is a worldwide leader in Night Vision Goggles Head-Up Displays (“NVG-HUD”). They are a major supplier to the U.S Army and U.S. Marine Corps of Night Vision Head-Up Display systems for use in various types of helicopters. Elbit Systems Ltd. is engaged in a wide range of defense-related airborne, ground and command, control and communications programs throughout the world. Their focus is on the upgrading of existing military platforms and developing new technologies for defense applications. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT traded down $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.94. 15,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.77 and its 200-day moving average is $129.16. Elbit Systems has a one year low of $110.69 and a one year high of $151.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.45. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Elbit Systems will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESLT. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Elbit Systems by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 108,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,237,000 after purchasing an additional 39,109 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Elbit Systems by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Elbit Systems by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 37,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Elbit Systems by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares during the period. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

