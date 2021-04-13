Electrify.Asia Achieves Market Cap of $3.80 Million (ELEC)

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 13th. In the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded 156.1% higher against the US dollar. Electrify.Asia has a market cap of $3.80 million and $352,962.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electrify.Asia coin can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Electrify.Asia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00055872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00019283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00083897 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.22 or 0.00621307 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00032522 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00038312 BTC.

About Electrify.Asia

Electrify.Asia (ELEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia. The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Electrify.Asia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrify.Asia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electrify.Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrify.Asia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.