Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up 1.3% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.88.

LLY stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.49. 22,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,297,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $218.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.21.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.