Empower Ltd. (NYSE:EMPW) Short Interest Update

Empower Ltd. (NYSE:EMPW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 265,900 shares, an increase of 607.2% from the March 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Empower in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empower in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empower in the 4th quarter valued at about $650,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Empower in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,020,000.

Shares of NYSE EMPW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 21,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,126. Empower has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.03.

About Empower

Empower Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

