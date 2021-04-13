Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) Receives $5.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.20.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENBL. Barclays upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Heritage Trust Co bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,224 shares during the last quarter. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENBL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.86. 10,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -62.91 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.64. Enable Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $7.42.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%. As a group, analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1653 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.35%.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

