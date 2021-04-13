Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Up 5.4%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.48. 29,749 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,059,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Pi Financial upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Endeavour Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.18.

The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.55.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.51 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

