Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €12.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays set a €10.10 ($11.88) price objective on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America set a €10.80 ($12.71) price objective on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Enel and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €9.42 ($11.08).

Enel has a 12-month low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 12-month high of €5.59 ($6.58).

About Enel

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

