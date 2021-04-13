Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires Shares of 34,737 vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 34,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 67,020 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.20. The firm has a market cap of $207.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of -2.00.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Equities analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant PDE4 inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases.

