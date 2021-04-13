Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Now Covered by Tudor Pickering

Analysts at Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.43% from the stock’s current price.

ENPH has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.02. 47,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,901,542. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.56. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $34.34 and a 1-year high of $229.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $9,706,906.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,677 shares in the company, valued at $31,877,487.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,471 shares of company stock valued at $37,630,844. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

