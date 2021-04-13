EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $261.25 Million

Equities analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will post sales of $261.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $259.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $262.70 million. EnPro Industries posted sales of $282.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.60 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.83%.

NPO has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

In other news, Director John Humphrey acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.37 per share, for a total transaction of $208,425.00. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

NPO opened at $87.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $36.93 and a 12 month high of $95.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

