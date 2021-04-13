Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) – KeyCorp increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Entergy in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.00. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entergy’s FY2024 earnings at $6.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.22 EPS.

Get Entergy alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Entergy from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.58.

NYSE:ETR opened at $101.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.89. Entergy has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 70.37%.

In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Entergy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Entergy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.