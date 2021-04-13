Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Stake Cut by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 70.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,292 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENV. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Envestnet by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000.

ENV has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist began coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

ENV opened at $74.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -571.54 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $92.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.17 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Envestnet Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

