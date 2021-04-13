Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

Societe Generale cut shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

EPOKY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EPOKY opened at $23.81 on Monday. Epiroc AB has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $24.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.59.

Epiroc AB (publ) Company Profile

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.