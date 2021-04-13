Equities Analysts Set Expectations for BHP Group’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BHP Group in a report released on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will earn $5.94 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2022 earnings at $6.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BHP. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

NYSE:BHP opened at $70.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $112.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.99.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $2.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.85%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

