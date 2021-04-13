ERn Financial LLC Buys 10 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $14,877,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,564,000 after buying an additional 65,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,481,005,000 after purchasing an additional 115,881 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,379.39 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,038.00 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,118.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,181.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,930.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

