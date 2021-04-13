ERn Financial LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC owned 0.17% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. KWB Wealth acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,727,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 287.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

Shares of MDYG stock opened at $77.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.95. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $44.28 and a 52-week high of $77.44.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.