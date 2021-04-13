ERn Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

ERn Financial LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 2.2% of ERn Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR stock opened at $109.64 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.36.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.