ERn Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Ridge Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $5,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,525.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 target price (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,493.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,244.11.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total transaction of $6,697,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,407 shares in the company, valued at $14,304,652.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,254.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,094.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,840.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,187.60 and a one year high of $2,289.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

