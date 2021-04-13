ERn Financial LLC Purchases 22,704 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,704 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of ERn Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. ERn Financial LLC owned 0.17% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $11,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 169,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $126,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $51.08 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.93 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.