Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Raised to C$25.00 at Scotiabank

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ERO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cormark lifted their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$25.17.

Shares of ERO opened at C$21.54 on Monday. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$11.44 and a 52-week high of C$25.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.72. The stock has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 38.46.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

