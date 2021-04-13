Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EPRT. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.95.

NYSE:EPRT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.28. The stock had a trading volume of 128,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,348. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a current ratio of 14.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $25.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.02.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $214,000.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

