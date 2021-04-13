Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

ERRFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

ERRFY opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. Eurofins Scientific has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $30.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.99.

Eurofins Scientific Company Profile

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

