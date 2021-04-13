Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to Underperform

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

ETCMY opened at $3.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.86. Eutelsat Communications has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $3.28.

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

