EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI) Short Interest Down 85.7% in March

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EVCI Career Colleges stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,482. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13. EVCI Career Colleges has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.40.

About EVCI Career Colleges

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides on-campus career college education in the United States. The company, through its subsidiary, Technical Career Institutes, Inc, offers college degree programs leading to the associate in applied sciences degree, as well as certain certificate programs.

