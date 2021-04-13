Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Research analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $770.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.43% from the company’s current price.

TTD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Truist lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $781.57.

The Trade Desk stock traded up $17.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $723.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,625. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $206.55 and a fifty-two week high of $972.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $716.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $752.93.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.35, for a total transaction of $260,912.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,003,618.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.01, for a total value of $3,080,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,282 shares of company stock worth $222,734,086 in the last ninety days. 12.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

