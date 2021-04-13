Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $410,000 in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 71,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,968,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Forward Air by 271.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after acquiring an additional 93,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $89.91 on Tuesday. Forward Air Co. has a one year low of $40.75 and a one year high of $93.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.62 and a 200-day moving average of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.90). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $350.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FWRD shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

