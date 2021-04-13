Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $440,000 in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter worth about $84,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trupanion alerts:

In related news, CRO Margaret Tooth sold 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total transaction of $25,439.40. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 13,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,121.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Asher Bearman sold 7,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $754,225.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,022.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,062 shares of company stock worth $14,563,474 in the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $75.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.03. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $126.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,889.53 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRUP. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.57.

Trupanion Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.