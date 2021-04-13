Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $480,000 in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,006 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Masco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,108,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,448,000 after purchasing an additional 39,715 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Masco by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,608,000 after buying an additional 969,633 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,563,000 after buying an additional 134,086 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,478,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,062,000 after buying an additional 492,739 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Masco by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,476,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,955,000 after buying an additional 41,583 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Loop Capital lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $63.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $37.72 and a 1 year high of $63.34.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Masco declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $428,039.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,319.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,588,550.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,777 over the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

