Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New $389,000 Investment in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

NYSE ACA opened at $63.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.18. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Arcosa had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CJS Securities lowered Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Arcosa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Sidoti lowered Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arcosa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.