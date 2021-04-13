Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New $397,000 Investment in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,492,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,360 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,923,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,738,000 after buying an additional 14,026 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,613,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,202,000 after buying an additional 234,755 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,008,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,021,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,465,000 after buying an additional 126,236 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,744.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $155.93 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BR. BTIG Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.