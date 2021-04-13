Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Ethan Allen Interiors as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 125,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

In other news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $30,714.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETH stock opened at $27.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $699.05 million, a P/E ratio of 185.13 and a beta of 1.23. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $29.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.40.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $178.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.80 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.