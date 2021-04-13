Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,353,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,688,000 after acquiring an additional 290,357 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,667,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,794,000 after acquiring an additional 443,633 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,242,000 after acquiring an additional 81,682 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 674,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,302,000 after acquiring an additional 179,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,893,000. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritex alerts:

VBTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Veritex from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, Director John Sughrue bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.94 per share, for a total transaction of $64,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,454.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 55,104 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $1,601,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 549,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,957,194.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,102 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $34.04 on Tuesday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.81.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $75.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.45 million. Veritex had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 6.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.69%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.