Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes $466,000 Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,080,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,333,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $965,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.45.

OMI opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $39.45.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 1.79%.

In other Owens & Minor news, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 4,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $131,944.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,711.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $27,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,447 shares of company stock valued at $1,984,139. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.