EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in EVO Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in EVO Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EVOP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Compass Point raised EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

NASDAQ EVOP opened at $28.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.89 and a beta of 1.73. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.11.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.28 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $109,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,206.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brendan F. Tansill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $252,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,510 shares in the company, valued at $542,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,174 shares of company stock worth $2,992,903 over the last three months. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

