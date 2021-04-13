Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.83

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$36.83 and traded as high as C$39.44. Exchange Income shares last traded at C$38.67, with a volume of 162,183 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EIF. TD Securities raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exchange Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.22.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.60, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.83.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$301.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$281.02 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Exchange Income Co. will post 2.9799998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 292.31%.

In other news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.05, for a total value of C$201,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,338 shares in the company, valued at C$301,224.90.

About Exchange Income (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.